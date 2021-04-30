Alibaba shifts salary boosts to junior staff amid regulatory crackdown

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has frozen pay for senior executives this year to raise the salaries of junior staff to maintain morale and prevent an exodus as the company is targeted by a Chinese antitrust crackdown.
  • Reuters sources say hundreds of Alibaba senior execs won't be eligible for salary increases in 2021 unless they perform extraordinarily. Senior execs typically receive a 5-10% annual pay boost plus stock incentives.
  • Alibaba ADRs are down 1.4% pre-market as China's crackdown on tech and the fintech industry continues.
