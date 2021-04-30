Bristol-Myers cut to neutral, Community Health upgraded in today's healthcare analyst action
Apr. 30, 2021 9:25 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), AMGN, CYH, SIOX, NRIXBMY, AMGN, CYH, SIOX, NRIXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Bristol-Myers and Community Health Systems have seen their ratings changed after reporting two contrasting performances with their Q1 financials. Today’s analyst action also includes a few initiations.
Bristol-Myers downgraded at Morgan Stanley; says uninspired by the pipeline
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Q1 2021 financials missed the Street forecasts yesterday. Today the company has lost 1.4% in the pre-market after Morgan Stanly cut its rating to equal-weight from overweight.
- The price target lowered to $62.00 from $70.00 per share implies ~1.4% downside to the last close.
- Noting that they are ‘uninspired’ by the company’s pipeline, the analyst David Risinger and the team say they have ‘less conviction’ for it to drive further upside in the stock which according to them offers a ‘balanced risk-reward profile.’
- However, Seeking Alpha contributor Ray Merola is ‘very bullish’ on Bristol-Myers and calls the slide in shares following the Q1 2021 data ‘a grand over-reaction.’
Amgen continues the downtrend after analysts view Q1 results as underwhelming
- Another pharma giant, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) disappointed with its Q1 2021 results which fell short of the consensus.
- The shares fell ~7.2% in reaction on Wednesday as many analysts call the data underwhelming after the COVID-19 headwinds hurt the prescribing patterns.
- However, Goldman Sachs’ Terence Flynn raised the price target to $290.00 from $281.00 per share implying ~23.6% upside to the last close. Noting the company’s reaffirmed 2021 guidance, Flynn expects recovery for Amgen in 2H.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young maintains an overweight rating on the stock, and the price target of $298.00 per share indicates a premium of ~27.0% to the previous close.
- The company’s base business remains quite resistant despite the pandemic, wrote the analyst calling LUMKRAS, the centerpiece of Amgen’s pipeline.
- Amgen suffered another setback after the company updated its development program for LUMAKRAS.
- As a post-marketing requirement, the FDA now wants the company to conduct a multi-center randomized clinical trial comparing the 960 mg dose of the drug against a lower dose.
Community Health upped to neutral by Credit Suisse
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) posted better than Q1 2021 financials and citing the takeaways from the subsequent earnings call, Credit Suisse has upgraded the stock to neutral. The price target of $10.00 per share indicates a downside of ~3.7%.
- Despite considerable leverage, the company has restructured its debt maturities last year to eliminate the near-term debt maturities and potentially negative catalysts wrote analyst A. J. Rice, who also sees a steady improvement in the company’s operations.
- “During the month of March, we were very pleased with our strong volume recovery,” commented Tim Hingtgen, CEO of Community Health on the earnings call.
Initiations
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) has added ~3.0% in the pre-market after H.C. Wainwright initiated its coverage with a buy rating. The price target of $8.00 per share stands nearly three times the last close.
- The analyst Joseph Pantginis argues that the company has ‘significant experience and expertise’ in the development of lentivirus and adeno-associated virus-based vectors to correct genetic defects responsible for a range of neurological diseases including Parkinson's disease (“PD”).
- Its pipeline and rising prevalence of PD among the elderly across the globe not only highlight a clinical rationale but also a sizable commercial opportunity for the company to outdo its current and future rivals in the area, the analyst wrote.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Amit Ghate with a ‘very bullish rating’ on the stock illustrated the company’s impressive results in PD in addition to encouraging developments in its development work against rare diseases.
- RBC Capital Markets has initiated Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) with a buy rating and the price target of $42.00 per share indicates ~20.9% upside to the last close.
- The analyst Kennen Mackay highlights the company’s multi-platform approach to cancer drug development. With multiple actions on the target, it de-risks each candidate/mechanism, Mackay wrote.
- Nurix has risen ~92.3% since going public in July 2020. It has collaboration agreements with leading pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and Gilead.