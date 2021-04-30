Alkermes reaches agreement with Sarissa giving activist right to designate board member
Apr. 30, 2021 9:28 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS), BIIB, INVA, IRWDALKS, BIIB, IRWD, INVABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Biopharma company Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), which was targeted by activist investor Elliott Management last year, has reached an agreement with Sarissa Capital, giving the activist fund the right to designate a director for the company's board.
- The agreement follows "constructive" dialogue between the parties related to Alkermes' strategic priorities and board "refreshment efforts."
- Sarissa, led by Alex Denner, who at one time worked for Carl Icahn, has an approximate 5% stake in Alkermes. Alkermes makes an injectable drug for schizophrenia as well as injectable drug for alcohol and opioid dependence.
- "Alkermes has attractive and underappreciated assets that can drive meaningful value creation," Denner said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the board to focus on optimal capital allocation and operational excellence and to create shareholder value."
- Under Alkermes agreement with Elliott, the company agreed to consider the sale of non-core assets and to explore strategic collaborations around ALKS 4230.
- Today's agreement comes after Seeking Alpha last month reported that Sarissa was speaking to Alkermes management.
- Sarissa also has positions in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA).
- On Wednesday, Alkermes reported Q1 results that beat Wall Street estimates, as the company kept a tight lid on costs and was helped by the strength in its proprietary products segment.