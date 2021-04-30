Alkermes reaches agreement with Sarissa giving activist right to designate board member

Apr. 30, 2021 9:28 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS), BIIB, INVA, IRWDALKS, BIIB, IRWD, INVABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Biopharma company Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), which was targeted by activist investor Elliott Management last year, has reached an agreement with Sarissa Capital, giving the activist fund the right to designate a director for the company's board.
  • The agreement follows "constructive" dialogue between the parties related to Alkermes' strategic priorities and board "refreshment efforts."
  • Sarissa, led by Alex Denner, who at one time worked for Carl Icahn, has an approximate 5% stake in Alkermes. Alkermes makes an injectable drug for schizophrenia as well as injectable drug for alcohol and opioid dependence.
  • "Alkermes has attractive and underappreciated assets that can drive meaningful value creation," Denner said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the board to focus on optimal capital allocation and operational excellence and to create shareholder value."
  • Under Alkermes agreement with Elliott, the company agreed to consider the sale of non-core assets and to explore strategic collaborations around ALKS 4230.
  • Today's agreement comes after Seeking Alpha last month reported that Sarissa was speaking to Alkermes management.
  • Sarissa also has positions in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA).
  • On Wednesday, Alkermes reported Q1 results that beat Wall Street estimates, as the company kept a tight lid on costs and was helped by the strength in its proprietary products segment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.