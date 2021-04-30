Universal Logistics slides 3.5% despite Q1 estimates beat
Apr. 30, 2021 9:41 AM ETUniversal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH)ULHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Universal Logistics (ULH) reports Q1 revenue growth of 8.7% Y/Y to $415.2M beating estimates by $19.6M.
- Operating margin was 7.5% compared to 6.3% Y/Y; EBITDA margin was 12.3% compared to 10.4% Y/Y
- Q1 2021 was not only a new record for first quarter earnings, it was Universal's highest quarterly earnings ever reported.
- Contract logistics: Operating revenues increased 21.9% Y/Y to $154.9M; dedicated transportation load volumes increased 12.1% Y/Y and operating margin was 10.9% compared to 9.2% Y/Y.
- Intermodal: Operating revenues decreased $6.6M Y/Y to $103.7M; operating margin remained consistent at 8.2%.
- Trucking: Operating revenues increased 3.6% Y/Y to $94.9M; load volumes decreased 4.6%, however, this was offset by an increase in the average operating revenue/load, excluding fuel surcharges of 7.1% and operating margin was 5.5% compared to 4.9% Y/Y.
- Brokerage: Operating revenues increased 15.8% Y/Y to $61.1M; load volumes decreased 20.8%; however, its average operating revenue/ load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 42.4% Y/Y and operating margin was 0.7% compared to (2.6%) Y/Y.
- Cash and equivalents totalled to $10.8M and marketable securities were $7.5M.
- Outstanding debt was $430.5M with Capex of $4.9M.
- The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share payable on July.6, 2021.
