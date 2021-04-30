Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as investors remain hot and cold on earnings

Apr. 30, 2021 9:41 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLV, XLC, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Amazon can't do all the heavy lifting on its own. Despite stellar results from the megacap the major averages are giving up a large part of the previous session's gain.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.6% is the weakest. The S&P (SP500) -0.5% and Dow (DJI) -0.4% are also down.
  • Amazon is up just slightly, even though its results and outlook blew past expectations.
  • There was some disappointment a stock split wasn't announced (even though that wouldn't fundamentally changed anything, except perhaps chances for Dow membership).
  • But in this earnings season's pattern of polite applause for great numbers and throwing vegetables at numbers that missed, Twitter is getting pummeled on its guidance.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 1.62%.
  • Personal incomes for March rose the most on record, up 21%, thanks to stimulus checks.
  • Ten out of 11 S&P sectors are lower, with Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) posting slight gains.
  • Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC), which led the session yesterday on Facebook's jump, is now the weakest because of Twitter.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is also slumping with crude futures down and Chevron and Exxon falling post-earnings.
  • The overall pattern of earnings, however, is one of strength, prompting Credit Suisse to boost its S&P target to 4,600 from 4,300, another 9% of upside from current levels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.