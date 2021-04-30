Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as investors remain hot and cold on earnings
Apr. 30, 2021 9:41 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLV, XLC, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Amazon can't do all the heavy lifting on its own. Despite stellar results from the megacap the major averages are giving up a large part of the previous session's gain.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.6% is the weakest. The S&P (SP500) -0.5% and Dow (DJI) -0.4% are also down.
- Amazon is up just slightly, even though its results and outlook blew past expectations.
- There was some disappointment a stock split wasn't announced (even though that wouldn't fundamentally changed anything, except perhaps chances for Dow membership).
- But in this earnings season's pattern of polite applause for great numbers and throwing vegetables at numbers that missed, Twitter is getting pummeled on its guidance.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 1.62%.
- Personal incomes for March rose the most on record, up 21%, thanks to stimulus checks.
- Ten out of 11 S&P sectors are lower, with Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) posting slight gains.
- Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC), which led the session yesterday on Facebook's jump, is now the weakest because of Twitter.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is also slumping with crude futures down and Chevron and Exxon falling post-earnings.
- The overall pattern of earnings, however, is one of strength, prompting Credit Suisse to boost its S&P target to 4,600 from 4,300, another 9% of upside from current levels.