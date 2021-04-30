Fannie Mae net worth increases $5B in Q1 as does its capital requirement
- Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +0.8%) says its net worth increased $5.0B to $30.2B in Q1.
- Compares with net worth of $25.3B a the end of 2020; net worth rose 117% from $13.9B a year ago.
- FNMA estimates that, had the new enterprise regulatory capital framework's requirements ben applicable to the company as of March 31, 2021, it would have been required to hold ~$190B in adjusted total capital, of which ~$140B must be in the form of common equity tier 1 capital.
- The company's estimated capital requirement grew by ~$5B in Q1 2021 vs. the prior quarter.
- Says remaining Treasury funding commitment is $113.9B.
- Q1 net interest income of $6.74B fell 5% Q/Q and increased 26% Y/Y.
- Q1 net revenue of $6.83B fell 6% Q/Q and rose 25% Y/Y.
- Q1 credit-related income was $770M vs. $1.40B in Q4 and credit related expense of $2.66B in Q1 2020; the Q1 2021 benefit is due primarily to higher actual and forecasted home prices.
- Q1 net income of $4.99B increased from $4.57B in Q4 and $461M in Q1 2020.
- Total comprehensive income in the quarter was $4.97B, up from $4.57B in Q4 and $476M in Q1 2020.
- More than two-thirds of the 1.3M homeowners with Fannie Mae loans who entered forbearance have since exited.
- Average single-family conventional guaranty book of business during Q1 2021 increased from Q4 2020 by 2.4%.
- As of March 31, 2021, 2.5% of the single-family guaranty book of business based on loan count, or 429,592 loans, was in forbearance, compared with 3.0% as of Dec. 31, 2020; as of March 31, 2021, 10% of the loans in forbearance were still current.
- Single-family serious delinquency rate fell to 2.58% at March 31, 2021 from 2.87% as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased to 0.66% at March 31, 2021 from 0.98% at Dec. 31, 2020.
