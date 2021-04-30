Chicago PMI rises to strongest in nearly 40 years; price gauge highest since 1980
Apr. 30, 2021 9:46 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor67 Comments
- April Chicago PMI: 72.1 vs. 65.3 consensus, 66.3 prior. That's the highest level since December 1983.
- New Orders rose 9.9 points to a near-7-year high. Anecdotal evidence shows boosted business activity because firms are overbuying due to raw material shortages.
- Order Backlogs rose 16.2 points to the highest level since December 1973.
- Employment rose 1.7 points to the highest since August 2018 - it's the 2nd-consecutive read in expansion territory.
- Factory-gate prices rose 11.1 point to a 41-year high - that would be 1980 and the days of double-digit inflation.