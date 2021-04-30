Chicago PMI rises to strongest in nearly 40 years; price gauge highest since 1980

Apr. 30, 2021 9:46 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor67 Comments
  • April Chicago PMI: 72.1 vs. 65.3 consensus, 66.3 prior. That's the highest level since December 1983.
  • New Orders rose 9.9 points to a near-7-year high. Anecdotal evidence shows boosted business activity because firms are overbuying due to raw material shortages.
  • Order Backlogs rose 16.2 points to the highest level since December 1973.
  • Employment rose 1.7 points to the highest since August 2018 - it's the 2nd-consecutive read in expansion territory.
  • Factory-gate prices rose 11.1 point to a 41-year high - that would be 1980 and the days of double-digit inflation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.