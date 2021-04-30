Strategic Education clipped at BofA with catalysts said to be lacking

  • Bank of America downgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to a Neutral rating after having it slotted at Buy.
  • The firm sees a longer recovery path for Strayer University enrollments following pandemic declines that are likely to push out a profit rebound until H2/22.
  • "While the stock remains inexpensive, we see few positive fundamental catalysts in the near-term. Add in rising competitive intensity and potential for headline risks to escalate (Biden community college proposals, regulatory, etc.), and it is difficult to see a path to outperformance in the next few quarters."
  • BofA drops its 2021-2022 adjusted EPS estimates and clips the price objective on STRA to $85 from $103.
  • "We see better ideas among other coverage companies with stronger 2021 recovery prospects."
  • Strategic Education already trades near its 2021 low.
