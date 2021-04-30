Orgenesis shares rise after Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital collaboration
- Orgenesis shares rise (ORGS +2.3%) after announcing that it has entered a collaboration with the Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Rome to establish a Point of Care Cell Therapy center.
- Process work will be focused on supporting clinical trials related to therapies developed by both the Hospital and Orgenesis, joint research, development of new approaches, and validation activities for advanced cell and gene therapies.
- Following implementation of the Point-of-Care cell and gene therapy center, Orgenesis’ goal is to deploy its Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units and Labs ((OMPULs)) onsite.