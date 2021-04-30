Cooper Tire stockholders' vote in favor of proposed merger with Goodyear

  • Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB -0.7%) announced that ~99% votes were cast in favor of merger with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT -1.9%) at a special meeting of stockholders.
  • Goodyear is not required to hold a vote of its stockholders to approve the merger agreement.
  • John Holland, Cooper Chairman said, “This step is an important one in the process of bringing together our two companies to continue to meet the needs of customers, consumers and other stakeholders around the world while driving value for shareholders.”
  • Earlier this week, Chinese antitrust regulator approved the merger.
  • Last month, Goodyear announced to acquire Cooper Tire at ~$2.8B valuation.
