Bristol-Myers downgraded at Morgan Stanley citing uncertainty over pipeline
Apr. 30, 2021 11:26 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)BMYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -1.5%) is extending yesterday’s losses that followed the company’s pre-market announcement of worse-than-expected Q1 2021 financials.
- Today, the analysts at Morgan Stanley have downgraded the stock to equal-weight from overweight adding further pressure on shares. The price target of $62.00 slashed by as much as ~11.4% from the previous target indicates ~1.4% downside to the last close.
- The analysts led by David Risinger observe that the stock has a low valuation, yet they fail to see significant catalysts capable of driving the P/E multiple higher in the near term and even note that they are ‘uninspired by the pipeline.’
- The thesis on the pipeline centers on the oncology candidate relatlimab (LAG3), factor Xia Inhibitor (milvexian), and TYK2 inhibitor, deucravacitinib.
- The analysts argue that relatlimab with Opdivo may not match the efficacy of Yervoy as a first-line treatment for melanoma and identifies milvexian as a high-risk show-me story given that the company has yet to demonstrate its proof of concept.
- Despite the superior efficacy and tolerability shown against Amgen’s Otezla, deucravacitinib has label uncertainty, Risinger and the team wrote pointing to the cases of venous thromboembolism (“VTE”).
- Announcing positive Phase 3 data from two pivotal trials in plaque psoriasis, Bristol Myers recently announced that deucravacitinib caused low and consistent rates of VTE across the active treatment groups of the trials.