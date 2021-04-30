Eni slides after Q1 miss; to consider IPO of new business unit
Apr. 30, 2021 11:36 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)EBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eni (E -3.7%) falls sharply after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings jumped by nearly 5x to €270M ($327M) but below an analyst consensus provided by the company of €440M.
- Eni's Q1 results for its gas and power unit were "particularly weak," and its guidance on full-year cash flow from operations of €9B was "underwhelming," RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria says.
- The company confirmed its full-year production target of 1.7M boe/day.
- Eni said it is considering a stock exchange listing or a sale of a minority stake in a new business unit combining its retail energy and renewable energy activities.
- The purpose of the new entity will be the development of renewable generation capacity of more than 5 GW by 2025.
- "This capacity will be offered to the company's growing customer base, which is expected to include over 11M customers by that time, with an overall EBITDA expected to grow from €600M in 2021 to over €1B in 2025," Eni said.