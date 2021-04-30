Hulu live offering adds ViacomCBS networks to package
Apr. 30, 2021 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Four years after launching a live TV service, Hulu (DIS -0.5%, CMCSA -1.6%) has added cable networks from ViacomCBS (VIAC -0.5%, VIACA -0.9%).
- The price isn't changing - it remains $64.99/month with ads, and $70.99/month without - but starting today it will come with nine ViacomCBS networks added in: Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., VH1, CMT, MTV, TV Land and Paramount Network.
- Another five linear networks will be added to Hulu's $7.99/month Entertainment add-on: BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic.
- That brings Hulu Plus Live TV's baseline package to more than 75 live channels.
- The distribution deal also means that Hulu will add a collection of ViacomCBS library shows, including Freaks and Geeks, Moesha and Sister Sister.