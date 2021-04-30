Hulu live offering adds ViacomCBS networks to package

  • Four years after launching a live TV service, Hulu (DIS -0.5%, CMCSA -1.6%) has added cable networks from ViacomCBS (VIAC -0.5%, VIACA -0.9%).
  • The price isn't changing - it remains $64.99/month with ads, and $70.99/month without - but starting today it will come with nine ViacomCBS networks added in: Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., VH1, CMT, MTV, TV Land and Paramount Network.
  • Another five linear networks will be added to Hulu's $7.99/month Entertainment add-on: BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic.
  • That brings Hulu Plus Live TV's baseline package to more than 75 live channels.
  • The distribution deal also means that Hulu will add a collection of ViacomCBS library shows, including Freaks and Geeks, Moesha and Sister Sister.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.