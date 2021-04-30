Community Health Systems up 5% following earnings beat, 2021 guidance
Apr. 30, 2021 12:31 PM ETCommunity Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)CYHBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) are up more than 5% to $10.91 in afternoon trading after the hospital operator beat analyst expectations for Q1 on both revenue and EPS.
- The company swung to a $35M loss in the quarter after a $34M gain in Q1 2020 due to a 14% drop in admissions.
- Community Health said that while the COVID-19 "materially affected" its operations, it received $708M in federal stimulus funds for hospitals through the end of the quarter.
- The company issued full-year guidance as follows: net operating revenues, $11.7B to $12.5B; adjusted EBITDA, $1.65B to $1.8B; net EPS (diluted) $0.25 to $0.60.
- With the strong quarterly results, Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to neutral and set a $10 price target.