IM Cannabis acquires Israel's largest retail and online pharmacy business from Panaxia

  • IM Cannabis (IMCC +1.0%) announces that its fully owned Israeli subsidiary, IMC Holdings, along with Panaxia Labs Israel have signed a definitive agreement to acquire Panaxia's trading house and in-house pharmacy activities.
  • The agreement will combine the company's home-delivery services online pharmacy business to the Home and customer service center, along with certain distribution assets.
  • Also includes an option to purchase a pharmacy with licenses to sell medical cannabis to patients from Panaxia for an aggregate purchase price of C$7.2M.
  • The transaction purchase price will be satisfied by a combination of C$2.9M in cash and C$4.3M in common shares of the company.
