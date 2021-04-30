IM Cannabis acquires Israel's largest retail and online pharmacy business from Panaxia
Apr. 30, 2021 12:30 PM ETIM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)IMCCBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- IM Cannabis (IMCC +1.0%) announces that its fully owned Israeli subsidiary, IMC Holdings, along with Panaxia Labs Israel have signed a definitive agreement to acquire Panaxia's trading house and in-house pharmacy activities.
- The agreement will combine the company's home-delivery services online pharmacy business to the Home and customer service center, along with certain distribution assets.
- Also includes an option to purchase a pharmacy with licenses to sell medical cannabis to patients from Panaxia for an aggregate purchase price of C$7.2M.
- The transaction purchase price will be satisfied by a combination of C$2.9M in cash and C$4.3M in common shares of the company.