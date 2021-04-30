Agnico Eagle says Nunavut hearings delayed as COVID-19 cases spike
Apr. 30, 2021 12:36 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)AEMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM -0.3%) says the Nunavut territory in the Canadian Arctic has indefinitely postponed public hearings about a key water disposal project at the company's Meliadine gold mine amid a new wave of coronavirus.
- The territory extended a public health emergency to May 13 yesterday after the number of active COVID-19 cases hit 50.
- Agnico is seeking approval to pipe excess groundwater from the Meliadine mine into the Arctic Ocean and increase contaminants it can legally dispose of in a nearby lake.
- Shares trade slightly lower after the miner reported better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and maintained full-year guidance for full-year production of ~2.04M oz. and all-in sustaining costs of $950-$1,000/oz.
- Agnico Eagle Mines was one of the few senior gold producers that added to reserves last year, Taylor Dart writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.