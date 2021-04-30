CDC allocating J&J vaccine again, but still at low numbers
Apr. 30, 2021
- Next week, for the first time since the week of April 12, the CDC will allocate doses of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine to states.
- For the week of May 3, the CDC is allocating 765.5K doses. By comparison, it allocated 700K doses the week of April 12, just before administration of the vaccine was paused over blood clot concerns.
- The CDC and FDA lifted the pause on April 23.
- CDC statistics show that J&J vaccine distribution reached a peak the week of April 5 with 4,947,500 shots.
- One of the reasons for the low number of J&J shots could be that manufacturing partner Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is awaiting FDA approval to release 60M doses.
- J&J shares are down 0.3% to $163.77 in afternoon trading.