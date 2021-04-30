Petrobras to cut Brazil fuel prices even as international prices rise

  • Petrobras (PBR -0.2%) says it is lowering diesel and gasoline prices at refineries by ~2%, in its first fuel price adjustment since new CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna formally took charge.
  • The cut comes even as some analysts note evidence of further price pressures from increasing international oil prices; for example, brokerage Ativa Investimentos says its model indicated a potential 13% rise in Brazil gasoline prices.
  • Instead, Petrobras says average diesel prices will fall 6 cents per liter to 2.71 reais and gasoline prices will drop 5 cents per liter to 2.59 reais.
  • Asked about Ativa's projection, Petrobras said its prices "seek equilibrium with the international market and follow the variations in to price of the products and the exchange rate."
  • The new CEO said recently he would preserve import parity for fuel prices and maintain the company's strategic focus on developing deepwater oil reserves.
