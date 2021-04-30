Five9 rallies after raising full-year outlook
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares are up 8.4% after yesterday's Q1 report topped estimates and the company raised its full-year forecast.
- In Q1, revenue was up 45% Y/Y to $137.9M, new records for both revenue growth and sales. EPS was $0.23, beating consensus by $0.10.
- Adjusted gross margin was flattish on the year at 64% vs. 64.1% in last year's quarter.
- "Performance was driven by ongoing success with enterprises globally as we continue to close large deals, by our product innovation as a leader in AI-powered automation, and our go-to-market execution. We’ve started this year off with incredible traction and are well positioned to extend our leadership position as we help organizations digitally transform their business and reimagine their customer experience," says CEO Rowan Trollope.
- For Q2, Five9 forecasts revenue of $131.5-132.5M (consensus: $122M) and EPS of $0.13-0.14 (consensus: $0.12).
- The company raises its full-year revenue outlook from $518.5-521.5M to $548.5-551.5B (consensus: $520.8M) and EPS from $0.75-0.79 to $0.89-0.93 (consensus: $0.77).
