ESG ETFs gain ground ironically with support of big oil

Apr. 30, 2021 1:04 PM ETiShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU), LCTU, EFIVESGU, LCTU, EFIVBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
  • Many environmental, social, and governance exchange traded funds have gained ground over the course of 2021, which is great news for market participants.
  • Furthermore, over the same period, oil moved to the topside, crossing over $65/bbl from its beginning of the year price of $48/bbl, rising nearly +35.00% before coming down in today's selloff. Interestingly enough, many ESG related ETFs have ownership in names that most would consider "non-ESG."
  • Names like ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips are stuffed into many ESG ETFs, and ironically, they have helped support the underlining ETF.
  • Looking at the example of the largest ESG ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU), it has holdings of ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips weighted at 0.67%, 0.55%, and 0.19%. Taking it a step further, these three energy names have year-to-date returns of +42.99%, +26.58%, and +32.86%, respectively.
  • Interestingly, the largest ESG ETF has received support from these three energy names along with ten other energy stocks. See a complete breakdown of all thirteen energy names and their weighting inside of ESGU.
  • Other ESG ETFs worth mentioning are (NYSEARCA:LCTU) and (NYSEARCA:EFIV).
  • Looking forward, it's possible that certain ESG ETFs may gain continued support from a re-opening economy that will demand the use of oil-related products. Recently, Goldman Sachs put out a note suggesting that oil can reach $80/bbl over the next six months.
