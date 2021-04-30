ResMed cut to neutral at Citi after earnings miss

Apr. 30, 2021 1:08 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)RMDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • After Q3 results for fiscal 2021 missed estimates, ResMed (RMD -8.9%) is trading sharply lower today as Sydney-based analysts at Citi have downgraded to neutral from buy.
  • Noting that the company’s Q3 revenue and earnings missed their estimates, the analysts have slashed the price target to A$28.50 from A$29.00 indicating ~8.9% downside to the last close.
  • “The company continues to perform very well operationally in a difficult environment,” the analysts wrote on the dual-listed company expecting the recovery of its patient growth to begin in FY22 as vaccine rollout brings normalcy.
  • Meanwhile, KeyBanc with a neutral rating on the stock points to less visibility heading into the ‘most difficult’ period for ventilator comps. The firm also notes a lag in the recovery of new sleep diagnosis to more acute procedural volumes.
  • For ResMed, the revenue from total Sleep and Respiratory Care dropped ~4% on a constant currency basis in Q3 FY21 compared to ~18% YoY growth in the corresponding quarter last year.
