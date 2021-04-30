U.S. drilling rig count resumes uptrend in Baker Hughes survey
- The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. rose by 2 to 440, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey, resuming its uptrend after last week's small loss that followed 19 increase in the previous 21 weeks.
- U.S. drilling rigs targeting crude oil fell by 1 for the second straight week to 342, while gas rigs gained 2 to 96 and 2 rigs were classified as miscellaneous.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin declined by 3 to 222.
