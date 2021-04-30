Enable Midstream Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 30, 2021 1:39 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Enable Midstream (NYSE:ENBL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+16.90% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $742.82M (+14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ENBL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.