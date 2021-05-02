Cabot FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)CBTBy: SA News Team
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+26.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $787.67M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.