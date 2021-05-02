SolarEdge Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)SEDGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $395.83M (-8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEDG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.