Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)LGNDBy: SA News Team
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+27.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63M (+90.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.