Qiagen Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)QGENBy: SA News Team
- Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+85.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $557.52M (+49.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QGEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.