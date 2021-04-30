Enterprise Products Partners Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 30, 2021 2:04 PM ETEnterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)EPDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.07B (-5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EPD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.