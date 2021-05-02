Flowserve Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)FLSBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $813.46M (-9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.