Mueller Water Products FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETMueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)MWABy: SA News Team
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $247.7M (-3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MWA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.