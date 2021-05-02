BWX Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)BWXTBy: SA News Team
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $531.68M (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BWXT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.