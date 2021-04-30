Intel reportedly mulling Sports Group sale amid foundry push
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reportedly considering a sale of its Sports Group, which offers three-dimensional, 360-degree True View videos to create immersive experiences for sports fans.
- True View is installed in 19 NFL stadiums, some NBA arenas, and about a dozen European soccer venues. But the tech has declined in popularity since Intel formed the sports group in 2016.
- Sportico sources say Intel has retained PJT Partners to help with the potential sale of the unit, Potential buyers could include sports tech, broader tech, or media companies.
- Intel doesn't break out revenue figures for the group, and Sportico sources didn't specify a potential sale price.
- Recent news: Earlier today, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company was seeking $9.7B in subsidies to build a chip fab in Europe.