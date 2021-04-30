Frontier emerges from Chapter 11 with new ticker, operational review
Apr. 30, 2021 2:12 PM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)FYBRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor46 Comments
- Frontier Communications (OTCPK:FTRCQ) has launched its coming-back-out party, announcing it's successfully emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a financial restructuring.
- The company reduced debt by about $11B, and annual interest expense by about $1B.
- “Today Frontier takes a critical step forward in its multi-year strategic transformation, emerging as a stronger company poised to lead in its mission of Building Gigabit America,” says CEO Nick Jeffery.
- “With a healthier financial position, we now have the right foundation to reinvent Frontier by accelerating investment in our fiber upgrades and delivering innovative solutions for our customers."
- It's headed back to trading on Nasdaq Tuesday, under the ticker FYBR.
- The company embarked on a full operational review looking top to bottom (including fiber build, customer engagement, digital strategy, costs, and organizational structure and culture).
- The fiber plans will build on the initial fiber expansion plan launched during the restructuring, it says. The company is planning to pass an additional 495,000 locations in 2021.