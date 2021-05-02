Nutrien Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.45B (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect EBITDA of $671.6M and gross profit $1.07B.
- Over the last 2 years, NTR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.