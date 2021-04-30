Estee Lauder Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 30, 2021 2:23 PM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)ELBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+55.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93B (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted gross margin rate of 77%.
- Over the last 2 years, EL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.