Estee Lauder Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 30, 2021 2:23 PM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)ELBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+55.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93B (+17.3% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects adjusted gross margin rate of 77%.
  • Over the last 2 years, EL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.