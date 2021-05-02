iRobot Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT)IRBTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+128.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $264.05M (+37.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 40.7%.
- Over the last 2 years, IRBT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.