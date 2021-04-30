MVP extension again denied permit by North Carolina regulator
- The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has again denied Mountain Valley Pipeline's request for a water permit for its proposed Southgate natural gas pipeline project from Virginia to North Carolina.
- MVP is owned by units of Equitrans Midstream (ETRN -0.5%), NextEra Energy (NEE -0.1%), Consolidated Edison (ED +0.4%), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).
- The DEQ first denied MVP's request last August, which was appealed to the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which remanded the case back to the regulator to "explain why the Department chose denial over conditional certification."
- This time, the DEQ said conditional approval "does not provide the reasonable assurance of compliance with water quality requirements."
- Part of Southgate's problem is the MVP mainline from West Virginia to Virginia is still under construction with no guarantee it will ever enter service after Dominion Energy last year canceled the Atlantic Coast pipeline project from West Virginia to Virginia and North Carolina.