Leggett & Platt Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETLeggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)LEGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects operating margin rate of 8.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, LEG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.