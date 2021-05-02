Chegg Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)CHGGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $184.59M (+40.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 65.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, CHGG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.