WEC Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 30, 2021 2:31 PM ETWEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)WECBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (+2.96% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.34B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WEC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.