Avis Budget Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)CARBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.14 (-52.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (-28.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.