SPAC Hennessy Capital gains on report of deal with driverless truck startup Plus

  • SPAC Hennessy Investment Capital Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCICU) rose 2.5% on a report that the company is in talks to take self-driving truck startup Plus public.
  • Sequoia Capital China-backed Plus is expected to be valued at more than $3B and will raise $500M to $600M through the transaction, according to a Bloomberg report. A deal could happen as soon as next week.
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), which is already a Hennessy investor, is considering putting in additional funding in a PIPE deal, the report said.
  • Earlie this month, self-driving truck startup TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) went public and the company is now valued at $8.6B.
