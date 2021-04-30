American Water Works Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 30, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)AWKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $876.9M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AWK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.