Avangrid Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 30, 2021 5:35 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)
- Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.