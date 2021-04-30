Turtle Beach reportedly being pushed to explore sale by activist Donerail Group

  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is reportedly being pushed to explore a potential by activist Donerail Group. Turtle Beach shares initially pared some losses on the news, though they remain down 7.2%.
  • Donerail Group, led by former Starboard Value executive Will Wyatt, has taken a stake in the maker of gaming headsets and wants the company to explore a sale, according to a Reuters report. Not certain that the company will consider a sale.
  • The article suggests the company could garner interest from peers such as Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) or GN Store Nord A/S (OTCPK:GGNDF).
  • Turtle Beach is scheduled to report results Wednesday.
  • Earlier this month, Turtle Beach extended and expanded a share buyback.
