Turtle Beach reportedly being pushed to explore sale by activist Donerail Group
Apr. 30, 2021 3:16 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)HEAR, CRSR, GGNDFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is reportedly being pushed to explore a potential by activist Donerail Group. Turtle Beach shares initially pared some losses on the news, though they remain down 7.2%.
- Donerail Group, led by former Starboard Value executive Will Wyatt, has taken a stake in the maker of gaming headsets and wants the company to explore a sale, according to a Reuters report. Not certain that the company will consider a sale.
- The article suggests the company could garner interest from peers such as Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) or GN Store Nord A/S (OTCPK:GGNDF).
- Turtle Beach is scheduled to report results Wednesday.
- Earlier this month, Turtle Beach extended and expanded a share buyback.