U.S. Steel scraps $1.5B Mon Valley Works upgrade
Apr. 30, 2021 3:28 PM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)XBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
- U.S. Steel (X +1.7%) is canceling a planned $1.5B upgrade to its Mon Valley Works steel mill operations near Pittsburgh, CEO David Burritt said on today's earnings conference call.
- Canceling the project is one of the "difficult decisions" U.S. Steel must make to meet its new environmental benchmarks, Burritt said.
- U.S. Steel announced plans earlier this month to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and "Achieving this goal won't be easy. It requires us to re-imagine the way we work, how we make steel, how we amaze and delight our customers and how we allocate capital. That means we have to make hard decisions," Burritt said today.
- The upgrade would have added a combined casting and rolling facility - the first of its kind at any American steel mill - as well as a cogeneration power plant.
- The company also said it will not restart a blast furnace in Granite City, Ill., that services the energy industry, because demand remains too weak to justify it.
- U.S. Steel trades higher today after reporting mixed Q1 results, as adjusted earnings missed estimates while revenues rose by a third from a year ago.