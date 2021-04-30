Financial-software platform Allvue Systems reportedly weighs IPO or M&A sale
Apr. 30, 2021 3:37 PM ETBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Financial-software firm Allvue Systems, which caters to alternative-investment managers like private-equity firms and family offices, is reportedly considering an IPO or M&A sale this year at up to a $3B valuation.
- Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying that Florida-based Allvue expects to fetch $2B to $3B through an initial public offering, but has also reached out to suitors who might buy the company instead.
- An Allvue spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg or Seeking Alpha.
- Allvue provides software solutions for alternative-investment firms, who use its platform to manage more than $2.5T in assets under management.
- Venture-capital firm Vista Equity Partners created Allvue in 2019 by acquiring financial-software firm AltaReturn for an undisclosed sum and merging it with Black Mountain Systems, a software company that Vista already owned.
- As of that deal’s closure, the combined entity served 50 of the top 100 managers of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and roughly 90,000 limited partnerships, as well as family offices with $60B of assets under management.