Green Plains wins Credit Suisse praise for broadening away from ethanol
Apr. 30, 2021 3:57 PM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)GPREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Green Plains (GPRE +0.3%) shares wobble near breakeven, surrendering early gains that followed bullish comments from Credit Suisse, which cites the company's shift away from volatile fuel ethanol to higher-valued agricultural products in initiating the stock with a Buy rating and $44 price target.
- Credit Suisse's Manav Gupta believes the market will reward Green Plains' strategy of "moving away from its base ethanol business and generating incremental EBITDA through ultra-high proteins, higher corn oil yield, higher vegetable oil prices, specialty alcohols, clean sugar technology and carbon capture and storage."
- Moving away from fuel ethanol enables Green Plains to create products for the pet, dairy, poultry and ag food end markets; renewable diesel feedstock; and the premium industrial and biotech end markets, Gupta says.
- Green Plains gained nearly 7% yesterday after unveiling plans to expand the scope of its carbon capture and sequestration project.