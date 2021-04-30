Binovi Technologies acquires motion tracking software
- Binovi Technologies (OTCQB:BNVIF) completes acquisition of all the issued and outstanding share capital of Samurai Motion Tracking Software and thereby the assets of computer aided vision therapy.
- Adam Cegielski, CEO of Binovi, stated, "The CAVT technology suite adds unique capabilities to our educational offering. The end-to-end integration that this acquisition enables us to complete, truly differentiates Binovi from its competition in a market that is anticipated to show spectacular growth. We know that one in four people struggle with visual issues beyond acuity that impact their lives. The ability to assess young children and offer school boards the tools to address reading issues will have an enormous impact on the lives of many. This is a global and noble pursuit with great commercial applicability, and we are proud to be the leader in this field."