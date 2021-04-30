Digital Turbine closes AdColony deal, issues upside guidance update
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has completed its acquisition of mobile advertising platform AdColony, and took the occasion for a business update.
- The AdColony deal adds more than 1.5B monthly global users and is "integral to Digital Turbine's expressed strategy to provide a comprehensive media and advertising solution for our operator and OEM partners while enriching the mobile experience for end users by delivering highly relevant content," the company says.
- In preliminary fiscal fourth-quarter results, the company expects revenues of $95.1M (up 142% as reported; up 101% pro forma accounting for Mobile Posse acquisition), vs. consensus for $85.7M.
- That would bring fiscal 2021 revenue to $313.6M, up 126% as reported or up 64% pro forma.
- For the fiscal first quarter of 2022 (the current quarter), it's guiding to revenue of $135M-$140M (above consensus for $99.7M) and EBITDA of $25M-$27M.
- It also entered into an amended credit agreement with BofA providing for a revolving line of credit to $400M, with an accordion feature of up to $75M.
- Shares closed today up 4.2%.