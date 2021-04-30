Digital Turbine closes AdColony deal, issues upside guidance update

Apr. 30, 2021 4:54 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)APPSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has completed its acquisition of mobile advertising platform AdColony, and took the occasion for a business update.
  • The AdColony deal adds more than 1.5B monthly global users and is "integral to Digital Turbine's expressed strategy to provide a comprehensive media and advertising solution for our operator and OEM partners while enriching the mobile experience for end users by delivering highly relevant content," the company says.
  • In preliminary fiscal fourth-quarter results, the company expects revenues of $95.1M (up 142% as reported; up 101% pro forma accounting for Mobile Posse acquisition), vs. consensus for $85.7M.
  • That would bring fiscal 2021 revenue to $313.6M, up 126% as reported or up 64% pro forma.
  • For the fiscal first quarter of 2022 (the current quarter), it's guiding to revenue of $135M-$140M (above consensus for $99.7M) and EBITDA of $25M-$27M.
  • It also entered into an amended credit agreement with BofA providing for a revolving line of credit to $400M, with an accordion feature of up to $75M.
  • Shares closed today up 4.2%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.